Takhti wrestling cup opens in Iran

The 39th Takhti Cup International Wrestling Tournament began in Iran's southwestern city of Andimeshk on Thursday.

The tournament will host wrestlers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Croatia, China, Palestine, Georgia, Cuba and Iran, IRNA reported.



The event will be held in 10 weight classes on Thursday and Friday.



In mid-September, the United World Wrestling (UWW) will include the final results of Iranian wrestling tournament Takhti Cup in 2019 ranking system in all styles.



The UWW devised the ranking system in 2018 to compare athletes in different wrestling styles.



It also provides a basis for scheduling the qualifiers round of wrestling events in a way that they are less likely to face each other in preliminary rounds.



Only top continental and world tournaments are included in the ranking events lists.



In 2018 debut ranking system, only the Greco-Roman category of this Iranian tournament was considered for the ranking, but the 2019 list includes Takhti Cup in all categories.



Gholamreza Takhti (August 27, 1930 – January 7, 1968) was an Iranian Olympic Gold-Medalist wrestler and Varzesh-e Bastani practitioner. Popularly nicknamed Jahān Pahlevān (The World Champion) because of his chivalrous behavior and sportsmanship (Javanmardi in Iranian culture), he was the most popular athlete of Iran in the 20th century, although dozens of Iranian athletes have won more international medals than he did. Takhti is still a hero to many Iranians. He is listed in the FILA wrestling hall of fame.



International wrestling tournament titled 'Takhti Cup' is held every year in Iran to honor the legendary Iranian wrestler.