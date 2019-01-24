Pakistan says no change in policy on Zionist Regime

Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson says there is no change in Islamabad's policy towards Tel Aviv.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal made the remarks while responding to a question during his weekly media briefing on Pakistan's policy towards the illegitimate state on Thursday, IRNA reported.



To a question, he said Pakistan enjoys stronger ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia. He added Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited Pakistan twice in the last four months.



When asked about the Afghan reconciliation process, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Qatar are providing the necessary support and facilitating the ongoing talks between the Afghan Taliban and the United States in Doha.



He said Pakistan's stated position on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process remains the same that intra-Afghan dialogue and a politically negotiated solution is the only way forward to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan and the region at large.



He said it is the shared responsibility of all the stakeholders to continue their positive role in furthering the peace process in Afghanistan.



To a query, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said US Senator Lindsey Graham during his recent visit to Islamabad had very constructive interactions with Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan on promoting bilateral relations and seeking a political settlement in Afghanistan.



He said no dates have yet been finalized for any meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump.



When asked about Pakistani prisoners languishing in Afghan jails, the spokesperson said negotiations with the Afghan authorities are in progress on the matter and we hope that some Pakistani prisoners would soon be released and repatriated.



To another question, the spokesperson strongly ruled out the presence of Daesh on Pakistani soil.