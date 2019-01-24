Iran, Russia to expand economic cooperation

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaie and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin in Moscow on Thursday discussed Tehran-Moscow economic cooperation at bilateral and regional levels.

Based on Russian Customs statistics, Iran-Russia trade volume showed 28.3 percent growth in the first half of 2018, standing at $945.181 million, IRNA reported.



In the first half of 2018, Iran reserved the rank of 47 in the list of countries with which Russia had a trade which cannot be regarded an adequate position given the extensive level of cooperation between the two countries internationally and in the fields of security and politics.



Sanaie has over the past five years made lots of efforts to improve bilateral economic relations to remedy the backdown.



The ball is now in the courtyard of the two countries' private sector and businesspersons to use opportunities available and help their officials to have the best advantage of the efforts.