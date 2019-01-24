RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0434 GMT January 24, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237847
Published: 0301 GMT January 24, 2019

Indian PM's ruling group likely to fall short of parliament majority: poll

Indian PM's ruling group likely to fall short of parliament majority: poll

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition will emerge as the largest group in a parliamentary election expected in the next few months but will fall short of a majority required to rule, a new nationwide survey showed on Thursday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is forecast to win 233 parliament seats of the 543 at stake, the poll by ABP News-C Voter said, short of the half-way mark of 272, Reuters.com reported.

Modi, who swept to power in 2014 with the biggest majority seen in India in decades, is facing public discontent over a lack of jobs and a weak farm economy. No date has yet been announced for the election, which must be held by May.

   
KeyWords
Narendra Modi’
ruling group
election
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/0305 sec