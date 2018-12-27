3 killed, dozens injured as bombing spree hits militant-held towns in northwest Syria

The blasts took place on Thursday after explosive-laden motorbikes were detonated, Reuters reported, citing a resident and witnesses.

They said the fatalities included a woman, a child, and a young man, who died after one device exploded near a public park at the heart of the city of al-Bab, north of Aleppo. The explosion also wounded at least eight others, Presstv Reported.

Three people were also injured in the nearby towns of Qabasin and al- Ghandurah by similar blasts.

On Wednesday, two explosive devices were detonated in the city of Afrin. Turkey-backed militants there accused the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) of carrying out the blasts.

There was no immediate comment from the YPG.

Turkey, which has been maintaining a military presence in northern Syria, without a Damascus permission, to push the militants back from the vicinity of its border, associates the YPG with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group.

Also on Thursday, a car bomb went off in Syria’s capital Damascus, inflicting material damage but causing no casualties.

The incident took place in the city’s al-Adawi neighborhood just north of the central Old City district on Thursday, the official Syrian Arab News Agency SANA reported.

“A witness said the blast occurred near a hospital and security forces were examining a blown-up blue car in the street,” Reuters reported.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in the UK, claimed that the explosion had occurred near the Russian embassy, lightly wounding four people.

On Sunday, a bomb exploded near a highway at the edge of Damascus and authorities arrested one attacker. The Observatory alleged at the time that the attack had taken place near a military intelligence office, killing and wounding an unspecified number of people.

Syria’s foreign-backed militancy has claimed thousands of lives, but has largely been warded off over the past three years with the help of Damascus’ allies, Russia and Iran.

The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

However, admissions have been trickling in from some of those same countries that the government of President Bashar al-Assad has regained control of the country.

Some regional Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have even reopened their embassies in Damascus.