Yemeni nation determined to withstand Saudi-led oppression: Houthi

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday evening, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said, "The honorable people of Yemen have decided to stand against oppression," calling upon Yemenis from all social strata to remain resilient in the face of existing challenges.

He highlighted that those who chose to pledge loyalty to the Saudi-led military alliance stood with oppressors against the oppressed Yemeni nation, Presstv Reported.

"Such people are standing on the wrong side and against righteousness. They must give an account on the Day of Judgment for their deeds," Houthi concluded.

He added that “hypocrites and those who committed profoundly evil deeds” followed the schemes drawn up by arrogant powers.

Houthi then warned that “wicked forces” in the Muslim world were hell-bent on distancing people from their moral values.

“Takfiris will pay the price for their wrong choices both in this world and the hereafter. Believers in God have always been drawn against forces of the evil throughout history,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

According to a new report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has so far claimed the lives of around 56,000 Yemenis.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has already said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

A number of Western countries, the US and Britain in particular, are also accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.