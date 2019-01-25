Portugal opens hepatitis C treatment consultation centers for drug addicts

Former and current drug addicts in Portugal can now get a hepatitis C appointment outside hospitals — an initiative launched by the Portuguese Group of Activists in Treatment (GAT), that aims to bring this population closer to healthcare.

The first ‘decentralized community consultation’ in Portugal for hepatitis C, aimed at people that use or used to use drugs, will enable them to get treatment outside hospitals and therefore boost the treatment of hepatitis C, according to the activists, theportugalnews.com reported.

The community consultation service opened its doors on Monday at the center of community scanning in Mouraria in Lisbon and is the result of a partnership with the gastroenterology service of the Lisbon North Hospital Complex.

The objective of the program is to treat people with ‘difficult lives’ who do not ‘feel good’ in hospitals, GAT’s head, Luís Mendão, said.

Portugal decriminalized drug use in 2001, changing its policy radically by going for a harm-reduction approach rather than a lock-them-up approach.