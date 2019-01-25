RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0914 GMT January 25, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237865
Published: 0856 GMT January 25, 2019

Over one in five part-timers in South Korea paid below minimum wage: poll

Over one in five part-timers in South Korea paid below minimum wage: poll
englishspectrum.com

Slightly over one in five part-timers in South Korea receive less hourly pay than the nation's minimum wage, a poll showed on Friday.

According to the survey of 5,654 part-time workers taken by Albamon, a recruitment website for part-timers, 21.2 percent of the respondents said their hourly wage hovers below the minimum wage, en.yna.co.kr wrote.

Another 32 percent replied they receive hourly pay exceeding the legal limit, while some 47 percent said their hourly pay is the same as the minimum wage.

The average hourly pay of all respondents came to 8,590 won ($7.60), up 9.5 percent from January last year and 240 won higher than the legal minimum wage.

Part-timers hired by schools and private learning institutes receive the highest hourly pay of 9,712 won, followed by those for office work with 8,668 won.

South Korea has raised its minimum wage by 10.9 percent for this year following a 16.4-percent spike last year.

 

   
KeyWords
one
five
part-timers
South Korea
IranDaily
 
Resource: en.yna.co.kr
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0492 sec