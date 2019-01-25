Over one in five part-timers in South Korea paid below minimum wage: poll

Slightly over one in five part-timers in South Korea receive less hourly pay than the nation's minimum wage, a poll showed on Friday.

According to the survey of 5,654 part-time workers taken by Albamon, a recruitment website for part-timers, 21.2 percent of the respondents said their hourly wage hovers below the minimum wage, en.yna.co.kr wrote.

Another 32 percent replied they receive hourly pay exceeding the legal limit, while some 47 percent said their hourly pay is the same as the minimum wage.

The average hourly pay of all respondents came to 8,590 won ($7.60), up 9.5 percent from January last year and 240 won higher than the legal minimum wage.

Part-timers hired by schools and private learning institutes receive the highest hourly pay of 9,712 won, followed by those for office work with 8,668 won.

South Korea has raised its minimum wage by 10.9 percent for this year following a 16.4-percent spike last year.