Tropical fruit you should avoid or risk trapped wind pain

Stomach bloating is a common condition that affects most people at some point in their lifetime, according to the NHS. It could be caused by eating too much in one go, eating while standing up, or even by swallowing too much air.

You’re more likely to feel bloated after a big meal, or after a weekend that includes lots of eating. Regularly eating mango could be causing your bloating pain, according to medical website LiveStrong.

Mango could be the cause of your stomach pain, as its sugars may not be properly broken down, it said.

Some people may struggle to digest mangoes’ sugars in the small intestine which means they’re transported to the large intestine.

Left in the large intestine, the sugars can cause trapped wind, and subsequently stomach bloating.

“There's no doubt that fruits are a healthy addition to your diet,” said LiveStrong. “Not only do they contain lots of vitamins and minerals, but they're typically unprocessed and are great natural sources of fiber.

“Gas and bloating caused by fruits or other types of food are more a source of annoyance than anything else.

“Cherries, grapes, mangoes and pineapple are also some of the usual suspects behind bloating and gas.

“You may love these fruits because they're sweet, but if your small intestine doesn’t absorb all the sugar, your large intestine may, which results in bloating and gas.

“As with apples, take your time when eating these fruits and limit your serving size to half a cup.”

You could also be at risk of a bloated stomach if you regularly eat onions, it’s been claimed.

Similar to mangoes, onions contain fructose that some people struggle to break down.

The fructose remains undigested and provides food to gas-producing bacteria, leading to stomach pain.

Stomach bloating may be caused by trapped wind, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, or swallowing air.

Talking while eating could lead to swallowing air, which in turn, leads to bloating.

You could also be swallowing too much air by chewing gum, or by drinking through a straw.

You should speak to a doctor if your bloating symptoms don’t go away, or if they get progressively worse, said the NHS.

It could be caused by something more serious, including bowel or ovarian cancer.