Sadri Garden, tourist attraction in central Iran

Yazd in central Iran is famous for being dry and arid, but even in this environment, you can still find a beautiful garden.

Sadri Garden is one of the tourist attractions of Taft which is a town near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Yazd, apochi.com wrote.

Sadri Garden or Namir is more than 400 years old and its construction goes back to the Zandieh era. About 40 years ago, the garden was renovated. This garden has a set of tall Badgir. These Badgirs have beautiful inner stucco in the shape of a cedar.

A lovely pool covering an area of 500 square meters in the middle, like a true Persian garden. But here is the best part, within this pool, there are more than 75 fountains that fill the space with the soothing sound of water purring. At the end of the garden, you can also find a watermill.

In the middle of Sadri Garden, there is a Kushk (a building that is in the middle of a garden) that was the place for Khans or commanders to relax. Don’t forget to look up when you are in the mansion, you will see that instead of using metal, the ceiling is built of wood and palm fibers.

There is a restaurant inside Sadri Garden where you can try some of the delicious Persian dishes.