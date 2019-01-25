RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0302 GMT January 25, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237879
Published: 1227 GMT January 25, 2019

Biglar Beigi Tekyeh, fabulous hall with mirror works in western Iran

Biglar Beigi Tekyeh, fabulous hall with mirror works in western Iran
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Biglar Beigi Tekyeh is a treasured building in the historical neighborhood of the ancient and beautiful city of Kermanshah in western Iran.

It was built during the Qajar era by Abdollah Khan, who went by the name of Biglar Beigi, is known for its dazzling mirror-tiled central room housing the inner dome, ifpnews.com wrote.

The building has a big yard with a small pool in the center. The doors of the building that open to the yard are made of stained glasses.

Biglar Beigi Tekyeh has long been used during the lunar month of Muharram to hold mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

It hosts two important museums: One for calligraphy and another for Paleolithic era artifacts.

In the calligraphy museum, ancient documents of Biglar Beigi family are put on show.

The Paleolithic museum, named Zagros, the only one of its kind in the Middle East, puts on display items from ancient times, including rich collections of stone tools and animal fossil bones.

   
KeyWords
Iran
western Iran
Biglar Beigi Tekyeh
Biglar Beigi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0755 sec