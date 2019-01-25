Biglar Beigi Tekyeh, fabulous hall with mirror works in western Iran

Biglar Beigi Tekyeh is a treasured building in the historical neighborhood of the ancient and beautiful city of Kermanshah in western Iran.

It was built during the Qajar era by Abdollah Khan, who went by the name of Biglar Beigi, is known for its dazzling mirror-tiled central room housing the inner dome, ifpnews.com wrote.

The building has a big yard with a small pool in the center. The doors of the building that open to the yard are made of stained glasses.

Biglar Beigi Tekyeh has long been used during the lunar month of Muharram to hold mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.

It hosts two important museums: One for calligraphy and another for Paleolithic era artifacts.

In the calligraphy museum, ancient documents of Biglar Beigi family are put on show.

The Paleolithic museum, named Zagros, the only one of its kind in the Middle East, puts on display items from ancient times, including rich collections of stone tools and animal fossil bones.