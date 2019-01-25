Iran, WTO inks tourism MoU

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) and World Tourism Organization in Spain signed a memorandum of understanding to expand tourism cooperation.

The agreement was signed in a meeting between the head of ICHHTO Ali Asghar Mounesan and Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili on the sidelines of 39th International Tourism Fair of Spain, known as Fitur.

Based on the agreement, both ICHHTO and WTO will help cooperate eco-tourism and rural tourism, ISNA wrote.

The agreement aims to create a positive image of Iran in the world market as a safe tourism destination enjoying rich and exclusive cultural identity.

Accessible Tourism is another pillar of the memorandum based on which both sides agreed to negotiate a pilot plan designed for boosting tourism.

In another meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Spain Hassan Qashqavi and Iranian tourism entrepreneurs and tour leaders, Mounesan said the ICHHTO does its best to prevent Iranian tourism industry from getting affected by the anti-Iran US sanctions.

Spain will also host the exhibition of 'Iran, the Cradle of Civilization' slated for March 14 to September 1, Director General of the Public Diplomacy Department at Iranian Foreign Ministry Ali Pakdaman said.

Pakdaman said the exhibition, which has been already held in the Netherlands, will feature 196 highly valuable ancient and historical artifacts, including 20 pieces of gold, an inscription depicting Darius I Era soldiers and two statues.

The annual Fitur 2019, which is the largest tourist event, opened in the Spanish capital Madrid and will end on January 27.