Army launches drill in central Iran

The Iranian Army’s ground forces have begun a massive military maneuver in the central province of Isfahan.

The two-day drill, code-named Eqtedar 97, was inaugurated by the commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari on Friday morning, Press TV reported.

The maneuver is aimed at assessing new structural changes to the army's ground forces with over 12,000 forces participating to exercise offensive tactics.

Armored vehicles, artillery units, rapid reaction forces, mechanized infantry, electronic warfare, telecommunications and UAVs were deployed to the vast maneuver area.

Demonstrating quick mobilization of forces as well as providing airborne support to helicopters throughout the maneuver are among the major goals of the drill.

RF-4 jets and drones were used on the first day of the drill for reconnaissance sorties.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

The country has conducted major military drills over the recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stating that its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.