Interior Minister unveils plans for development of border province

Iran’s interior minister said the administration is going to launch a grand scheme for development of the province of Sistan-Balouchestan, located in southeast of Iran.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said a delegation from his ministry came up with a detailed plan for development of Sistan-Balouchestan after a 6-day visit to different parts of the underprivileged province and prioritizing the needs, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said the practical initiatives, coming into 486 categories, were submitted to President Hassan Rouhani, whose office is going to communicate the grand plan to 24 ministries and administrative organizations to carry out the measures in the province.

In December 2016, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei issued an order to withdraw a sum of $500 million from the National Development Fund of Iran for development projects in Sistan-Balouchestan.

Located in southeast of Iran, the large province borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, and has a long coastline by the Sea of Oman.

The desert province grapples with severe water shortage, air pollution, underdeveloped infrastructure and transit of illicit drugs.

In February 2017, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force said the force has mobilized all available resources for development of Sistan-Balouchestan, pointing to projects on construction of free settlements for impoverished families, supplying water to outlying regions, and creating jobs in various fields such as agriculture and road construction.