Large number of prisoners to be granted clemency on anniversary of Iran’s revolution

Iran’s top judge said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei would grant amnesty to a large group of prisoners on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory on February 11.

In a meeting with senior judicial officials on Thursday, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said the amnesty would be “based upon broader criteria” than the past clemencies, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Significant number of prisoners will be granted clemency, God willing,” he added.

The top judge noted though that the exceptions included in the previous amnesties will be again taken into account in the upcoming clemency.

Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.

The Iranian nation toppled the West-backed Pahlavi regime in February 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchical rule in the country.