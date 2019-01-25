RSS
News ID: 237897
Published: 0341 GMT January 25, 2019

Qatar stuns South Korea for first-ever Asian Cup semis place

Qatar stuns South Korea for first-ever Asian Cup semis place
Qatar’s Abdelaziz Hatim (center below) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winner against South Korea at the AFC Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on January 25, 2019.
the-afc.com

A superb second-half Abdelaziz Hatim goal proved the difference as Qatar beat Korea Republic 1-0 to claim a place in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 semifinals on Friday.

Hatim’s thunderous effort from distance settled a tense yet absorbing affair, one which sees Qatar head into its first-ever AFC Asian Cup semifinal in what is the nation's tenth appearance in the competition, the-afc.com reported.

By way of contrast, the Koreans exit the tournament by the slenderest of margins having failed to make amends for their defeat in the final of the 2015 edition in Australia.

Gathering possession some 25 yards from goal, Hatim sent the ball rocketing past Kim Seung-gyu’s despairing dive and into the bottom corner.

Within seconds Hwang Ui-Jo had a goal ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for offside, while Boualem Khoukhi’s spectacular overhead kick was expertly repelled by the South Korean keeper.

Late and intense South Koreans pressure failed to find the equalizer they so desperately craved, leaving Qatar to progress amid scenes of jubilation.

 

   
Qatar
South Korea
2019 AFC Asian Cup
Iran
IranDaily
 
