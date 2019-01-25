Footballers call for Sala search to resume

Flowers and candles are left with the French sports daily newspaper 'L'Equipe' next to a portrait of Sala in front of the entrance of the FC Nantes football club training center La Joneliere in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, France. AFP

There have been calls from across football to continue the search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

The plane carrying Argentine Sala, 28, disappeared on Monday near Guernsey and a three-day search of the English Channel was called off on Thursday, BBC Sport reported.

His former club Nantes posted on social media, "This search mustn't stop."

Fellow players have used the social media hashtag #NoDejenDeBuscar – "do not stop looking".

Rescue crews have searched about 1,700 square miles of land and sea since the Piper PA-46 Malibu vanished from radar on Monday evening near the Channel Island of Alderney.

Sala, who became Cardiff's £15m record signing on Saturday, was travelling from Nantes – where he had been saying goodbye to his former teammates at the Ligue 1 club – to the Welsh capital.

Guernsey harbormaster Capt. David Barker said it had been a "difficult" decision to call off the search, but explained the chances of survival were "extremely remote" given the time elapsed.

It emerged on Friday the Air Accident Investigation Branch is investigating "all operational aspects of the flight including licensing".

Sala's sister Romina traveled to Cardiff to hold a news conference on Thursday, where she pleaded with authorities, "Please, please, please don't stop the search. We understand the effort but please don't stop the search."

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero led the calls from footballers to continue trying to find his compatriot Sala, tweeting, "We don't want to give up, we want to hold on to hope... don't call off the search."

Aguero's City teammate, Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi, urged rescuers to "keep searching", while Chelsea's new Argentine signing Gonzalo Higuain called on "the world" to use social media to ask that the search be continued.

Newcastle United's Argentine defender Federico Fernandez – a former Swansea City player, Marseille's France winger Florian Thauvin and Brazilian ex-Manchester United defender Fabio da Silva – now with Nantes – were among those to offer support to the search for Sala.

Wreaths and tributes have been laid by fans at Sala's clubs, including Cardiff, Nantes and San Martin de Progreso in Argentina.

Cardiff City said in a statement that it was "with a heavy heart" that the club had learned of the decision to call off the search, while the Premier League said it was "deeply saddened".

The Premier League added there would be silences before kickoff at next week's matches for "reflection" and as a mark of respect.