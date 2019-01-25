WSA: Iran ranked tenth in world steel production in 2018

By Reza Abesh Ahmadlou

Iran ranked 10th among crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA) on Friday.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the corresponding figure of 2017 which stood at 21.24 million tons.

Iran was the 14th steelmaker of the world in 2017.

According to WSA report, China topped the list of crude steel producers in 2018 with 928.26 million tons.

Based on the report, the second to ninth places went to India, Japan, the US, South Korea, Russia, Germany, Turkey and Brazil with 106.46 million tons, 104.33 million tons, 86.7 million tons, 72.46 million tons, 71.68 million tons, 42.44 million tons, 37.31 million tons and 34.73 million tons respectively.

World crude steel production reached 1.789 billion tons for 2018 — up 4.5 percent compared to the amount for 2017, which was 1.712 billion tons.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with exports figure expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.