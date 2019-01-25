Nine-month carpet, handicraft exports fetched Iran $258m

Iran exported 12,000 tons of carpet and handicrafts worth around $258 million over the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-December 21, 2018), according to the country’s foreign trade statistics.

The figures show 55 percent increase in terms of weight and 22 percent of decline in terms of value compared to the figures in the same period the previous year, IRNA reported.

Iran’s exports of carpet and handicrafts amounted to 8,000 tons worth nearly $331 million in the nine-month period last year.

Iran’s overall non-oil exports reached 86.94 million tons valued at $33.358 billion in the nine-month period, showing a two-percent decrease in terms of weight and a 5.4-percent rise in term of value compared to figures in the same period last year.

The country exported some 132.3 million tons of non-oil commodities, including gas condensates, worth $46.931 billion last year, which showed 1.8 percent and 6.6 percent of growth in terms of weight and value respectively compared to those a year earlier.