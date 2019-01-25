RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0755 GMT January 25, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237905
Published: 0449 GMT January 25, 2019

EU push for permanent German seat on UN angers Italy

EU push for permanent German seat on UN angers Italy

The Italian prime minister has taken a swipe at Germany and France over a new treaty which paves the way for Berlin to push for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron signed the Treaty of Aachen on Tuesday in the German border city of Aachen as part of efforts by the two EU nations to forge closer economic and defense ties and lead the European Union, Presstv Reported.

They, by signing the treaty, are “making fun” of Rome as well as the EU, Italian media cited Giuseppe Conte as saying on Friday. “They are only thinking of their [own] national interests,” he added.

Conte  warned that Italy will not sit back and remain indifferent to such decisions. “Certainly our allies cannot believe that we will sit silently at the table to underwrite decisions taken by others”.

Following the signing of the treaty, Merkel said, “We want to give an impulse to European unity.”

The two leaders want the 16-page Aachen Treaty, negotiated over the past year to update the 1963 Elysee Treaty, to give an impulse to European unity that has been strained by Brexit, immigration and the Eurozone crisis.

However, experts have their doubts if the Franco-German push for the EU integration could enhance unity among the 28-member bloc’s member states.

“If they succeed, the European Union will surely split into two, as the Eurozone and non-Eurozone go their separate ways in a fundamental disagreement over sovereignty,” Alan Mendoza, the executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, said in an article published on Thursday.

On January 22, dozens of “yellow vest” activists gathered in Aachen to protest against the signing of the treaty.

According to local police, the majority of protesters were German citizens demanding cheaper rents and social justice.

Up to 200 representatives of the pro-European citizens' movement "Pulse of Europe" reportedly participated in the rally.

One of the protesters said that he was “proposing to found a European Republic” with its capital in Aachen. “That is why we took advantage of the occasion to come here and put our proposition forward,” he added.

Merkel and Macron signed the deal on the anniversary of a similar Franco-German cooperation treaty in 1963 by France's Charles de Gaulle and the German chancellor of the time, Konrad Adenauer.

 

 

   
KeyWords
EU
German
UN
Italy
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0985 sec