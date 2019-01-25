Video shows US deploying 250 trucks of arms in Syria despite pullout claim

The US has reportedly deployed at least 250 trucks filled with weapons to its bases in Syria despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all American forces from the Arab country.

A video by the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in the UK, purportedly shows the entry of about 250 trucks loaded with weapons and logistical equipment.

The SOHR said it had obtained information from a number of reliable sources that a column of over 100 vehicles carrying military and logistical equipment had entered the Syrian territory in the east of the Euphrates, coming from Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Presstv Reported.

According to the Observatory, the arms have been distributed among US military bases in Hasakah, Raqqah and Aleppo.

Last month, Trump announced a plan to withdraw American forces from Syria amid preparations by Turkey to launch an operation against US-backed Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

His abrupt move sparked concern among officials in Washington, prompting Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down in protest.

Opponents of the decision argued that leaving Syria would amount to a victory for Iran and Russia, which have helped the Syrian government purge foreign-backed militants from most parts of the country.

In what seemed to be a sign of disagreement in Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently announced that American military forces would remain in Syria until Daesh terrorists were defeated.

“And so in Syria, President Trump has made a tactical decision,” Pompeo told Fox News.

“We’re going to withdraw our 2,000 uniformed military personnel from that country, but make no mistake about it: the defeat of the caliphate, the ISIS caliphate in Syria, is almost complete. We’re going to stay there till it’s done,” he said, using another acronym for Daesh.

Upon unveiling his plans for Syria, Trump claimed that American troops were going back home because, with Daesh defeated, their mission had come to an end.

The founder of an infamous private military company recently said US troops in Syria could be replaced with mercenaries.

In an interview with Fox Business, Erik Prince, who founded Blackwater now called Academi, welcomed Trump's Syria pullout decision, adding that US allies should not be abandoned in the war-torn country.

“The United States doesn’t have a long-term strategic obligation to stay in Syria. But, I also think it’s not a good idea to abandon our allies,” he said.