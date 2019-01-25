Saudi teen Rahaf al-Qunun demands social disobedience in kingdom

Qunun took to Twitter on Friday to demand such an action, Arabic-language New al-Khalij news website reported.

"When injustice becomes a law, resistance becomes a duty," she wrote, Presstv Reported.

The 18-year-old fled to Thailand while visiting Kuwait with her family in early January.

Her case grabbed international attention on social media after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family.

Qunun told Canada's CBC News network and the Toronto Star daily newspaper on January 14 that she was beaten up for not praying and locked in the house for six months for cutting her hair short.

"I was exposed to physical violence, persecution, oppression, threats to be killed," she said.

“I felt that I could not achieve my dreams that I wanted as long as I was still living in Saudi Arabia. “It's daily oppression. We are treated as an object, like a slave. We could not make decisions about what we want,” the Saudi teenager pointed out.

Qunun landed in Canada on January 12, and was welcomed by the North American country’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland at Toronto's airport. "This is a very brave new Canadian," Freeland told reporters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada had accepted a request from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to take in the Saudi teenager.

Saudi Arabia severed its diplomatic relations with Canada last year, and barred the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh after Ottawa criticized Saudi authorities for detaining female activists and the kingdom’s human rights record.