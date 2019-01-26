Iran, Turkmenistan hold talks in Tehran

The new round of political talks between Iran and Turkmenistan was held in Tehran on Saturday.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi and Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev, the Foreign Ministry’s official website reported.

The Iranian and Turkmen delegations called for reinforcement of mutual relations between Tehran and Ashgabat.

The two sides then exchanged views on regional and international developments and explored ways to expand political and economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

They also highlighted ties in energy and transit sectors, adding that Tehran and Ashgabat need to upgrade the roadmap of ties between the two states.