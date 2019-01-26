Iran's 'Kupal' crowned at Arthouse Asia festival

Iranian feature 'Kupal', directed by Kazem Mollaie, won the Best Fiction Feature award at the Arthouse Asia Film Festival in Kolkata, India.

The festival's third edition showcased features, documentaries, animations and video arts from around the world, ifilmtv.com reported.

Eight films from Germany, Spain, Romania, Japan, the US, Bangladesh, Taiwan and Iran competed in the feature section in which Mollaie from Iran received the main award for 'Kupal'.

'Kupal' narrates the story of a hunter and taxidermist who goes through an unfortunate incident by trapping himself in his basement with little food and no water, having to survive by using creative and desperate means. The storyline of Kupal and the tagline is, 'you can't be alone in this world!'

The feature had earlier won Best Cinematography award for Majid Gorgian at the Third Realtime International Film Festival in Nigeria, and Best Feature Film Award at the 13th Huntington Beach's Film Festival in the US.

Arthouse Asia is dedicated to independent filmmakers. According to the event's website, it is an effort to unite worldwide independent filmmakers in a single platform.