RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0411 GMT January 26, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 237955
Published: 0344 GMT January 26, 2019

Pakistan eases visa rules to promote tourism

Pakistan eases visa rules to promote tourism

Pakistan announced plans to relax visa restrictions for visitors from 90 countries, including the US and EU, in a bid to boost its tourism sector.

Cabinet minister Fahmida Mirza announced the plans in Islamabad. She pledged authorities would do everything possible to ensure the safety of visiting tourists.

Mirza said citizens of 175 countries will be able to obtain visas electronically, over the Internet. She said visitors from 50 countries, including America, will be able to get their visas on arrival rather than through Pakistani embassies abroad, eturbonews.com reported.

Pakistan has K-2, the world's second-highest mountain, scenic valleys in the north and beautiful deserts but its tourism has industry has suffered serious setbacks because of violence that plagues the country.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain confirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was introducing a new revolutionary visa regime to attract tourism and investment in Pakistan.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said under the new visa policy, one of the major initiatives taken by the present government in past five months, citizens from 175 countries would have e-visa facility while citizens of 50 countries would enjoy visa on arrival facility.

He said business visa will now be provided to the citizens of 96 countries from the previous practice of 68 countries. The business visa will be stamped in eight to ten days.

Chaudhry said the duration of diplomatic visas has been extended from one year to three years, while that of students’ visas to two years from one year.

He added tourists can now visit all parts of the country, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan without obtaining any No Objection Certificate (NOC).

He said that journalist visas would now be processed through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and they would also be given long-term visas without any curbs.

 

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
tourism
promote
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0947 sec