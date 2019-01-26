Legrand, Oscar-winning composer, dies at 86

Michel Legrand, three-time Oscar winner and composer of such classic film songs as 'The Windmills of Your Mind', 'I Will Wait for You', 'You Must Believe in Spring' and 'What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life? ', along with the groundbreaking musical score for 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg', died. He was 86.

The Paris-born Legrand was active in all musical fields, composing classical works, stage musicals, arranging and recording albums, playing jazz piano and conducting orchestras in concert, as well as scoring for movies and television. He once said 'I've never settled on one musical discipline. I love playing, conducting, singing and writing, and in all styles."

According to AFP, his approximately 150 scores include Jacques Demy's 1964 classic 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg', a landmark film in which all of the dialogue is sung and which is believed to mark the only instance in Oscar history in which a composer was nominated in all three music categories for the same film (best song, best original score, best musical adaptation). The songs 'I Will Wait for You' and 'Watch What Happens', both of which became standards, emerged from the 'Cherbourg' score.

Legrand earned 13 Oscar nominations in all. He won for the song 'The Windmills of Your Mind' (1968), the score 'Summer of '42' (1971) and the song score for 'Yentl' (1983). In addition to the three 'Cherbourg' nominations, others included score nominations for 'The Thomas Crown Affair' and 'The Young Girls of Rochefort' (both 1968) and song nominations for 'What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?" (1969), 'Pieces of Dreams' (1970), 'How Do You Keep the Music Playing?' (1982) and two songs from 'Yentl' that have also gone on to standard status: 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' and 'The Way He Makes Me Feel'.

Legrand won five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year in 1972 with longtime collaborators, lyricists Marilyn and Alan Bergman. Legrand penned dozens of songs with the Bergmans, notably the songs for 'Yentl' plus 'Windmills', 'What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?' and 'How Do You Keep the Music Playing?'

He won other Grammys for 'Brian's Song', two for his 1975 jazz album 'Images' and one for arranging a 1972 album with Sarah Vaughan. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1990 and received the Henry Mancini Lifetime Achievement Award from ASCAP in 1998. In 2016 he was named a commander in the Legion d'honneur — France's highest honor.