Chargé d'affaires: India continuing to import oil from Iran

India’s 70th Republic Day celebrated in Tehran

By Farzam Vanaki

India never stopped importing oil from Iran and is continuing to do so, said the Indian chargé d'affaires in Iran.

“India never stopped importing oil from Iran. Even when the November 5 deadline arrived, India continued to import [Iran’s] oil in October, November and December and we are continuing to do so. We are with the Iranian government and people and will try our best to take our relationship in all aspects – be it economic, political, commercial or cultural – to higher levels,” Devesh Uttam told Iran Daily on the sidelines of a ceremony at the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday to celebrate the 70th Republic Day of India.

Republic Day honors the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India.

He added India and Iran enjoy very close relations.

“Despite the difficult times we are experiencing at present, both governments are working together to overcome all the difficulties and take relations between the two states to higher levels.”

During January 8-10, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif paid a very successful visit to India, he said.

Turning to the two sides’ cooperation in implementing the development project of Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran, Uttam noted that on December 24, the first meeting of the follow-up committee for implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement between India, Afghanistan and Iran, at the level of joint secretary/director general, was held in the port city.

In that meeting, he said, it was decided that India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), with its Iranian partner Kaveh Port and Marine Services, will be taking over the interim operations of the first phase of the development project of Chabahar’s Shahid Beheshti port.

He said there is a mechanism for the implementation of the trilateral agreement: First the coordination council meeting is held and then that of the follow-up committee.

Uttam noted that the Indian company has already started performing operations in the port, adding, “We are working out how to implement the main contract which was signed during” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Iran in May 2016.

The first coordination council meeting was held on October 23 in Tehran.

The next follow-up committee meeting, followed by the second coordination council meeting, at the level of secretaries/deputy ministers, will be held in India in 2019.

Commenting on the 69th anniversary of the Republic Day of India, he said today is India’s 70th Republic Day which is a very important day for the country.

Since then, the country has come a long way in all, among other things, economic, social and political aspects, Uttam added.

“We are really proud of our democracy and valiant people who are trying their best to achieve the ideals which were laid by our father of nation – Mahatma Gandhi – and other freedom struggle leaders [of the country]. At present, the Indian government and people are striving to reach those goals. We are very confident that the 21st century will be that of Asia and India will play a very important role in it.”

On India's manned space mission 2022 – known as Human Spaceflight Program (HSP), he said, “Our prime minister announced last year that in 2022, when it will be the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day, we will send an astronaut to the Moon to commemorate the occasion.”

Commenting on another space achievement by India, Uttam added Indian students managed to make the world's lightest satellite, called Kalamsat-V2, and they named it after a former (2002-2007) Indian president, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Weighing only 1.26 kilogram (2.6lb), the satellite was launched on Thursday.

During the ceremony Uttam read out the address by Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of the 70th Republic Day of India, excerpts of which follow:

“My greetings to all of you on the eve of our 70th Republic Day. This is an occasion to commemorate the values of our democracy and republic. This is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality across our society and among all our citizens. And above all, this is an occasion to celebrate India and the spirit of being Indian.

Every republic day is precious and every day in the life of our republic is precious. Yet this year is a little extra special. On October 2, we will mark the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, who led us – and who inspired oppressed societies in Asia, Africa and elsewhere – to freedom from colonial rule. Gandhi remains the moral compass of our republic; his teachings are still the touchstone to measure our policies and initiatives. His 150th anniversary is not for India alone; it is a joy to be shared with the world.”