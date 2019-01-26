Iran manages to produce hydrochloric acid for oil, gas industries

Iranian experts have for the first time produced hydrochloric acid (HCl), a key ingredient to produce gasoline in accordance with international standards.

"Hydrochloric acid used in petrochemical industry was produced with high purity and pressure in Bandar Abbas refinery," Hashem Namvar, managing director of the refinery, told Shana.

Hydrochloric acid is mainly used in isomerization units whose main product is isomerate — one of the key ingredients of gasoline produced by Euro-5 standards.

Namvar said Iran's domestic production of HCl means the country now joins the only two producers of the key chemical in oil industry; China and India.

The official added that Bandar Abbas refinery can produce 500kg of hydrochloric acid daily.

Iran is OPEC's third-largest producer and has sold around 2.4 million barrels a day, or more than two percent of global supplies, since 2016.

The new round of sanctions imposed by the US President Donald Trump in May has hindered the revamping of its refineries.

Iranian engineers have been, however, able, to meet the country's domestic engineering needs.