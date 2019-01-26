Golestan Province export revenues up 53%

Iran's northern province of Golestan earned $221.72 million from exports during the 10 months from March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019, indicating a 53-percent growth compared to the figures for the same period a year earlier.

Iranian merchants exported over 321,000 tons of goods worth $221.72 million from Golestan Province during the 10-month period, reported Fars News Agency.

According to Director General of Golestan's Customs Department Ebrahim Hosseini, the figure indicates growths of 73 percent and 53 percent in terms of volume and value, respectively, compared to the figures for the same ten months a year earlier.

The main export items from Golestan included cheese, rebar, iron, tomato paste, dairy products, polystyrene, preform and animal fodder.

The main destinations for exports from Golestan during the period were Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Romania, China, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The province's exports during the year which ended March 20, 2018 stood at 240,000 tons worth $184 million.

Iran's Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand said on Friday that the country's trade balance has improved in the 10 months from March 21, 2018-January 20, 2019. Dejpasand said that Iran's non-oil exports have increased over the past ten months to January 20 and 85 percent of its imports pertain to raw materials.

Addressing a gathering of Hormuzgan Province's traders and investors, the minister said the enemies were unable to bring Iran's oil exports down to zero, as the oil sales continue as before.

Stressing the need for using the capacities of free zones, he added that profits from economic progress in the zones should be injected to the country's economy.

Referring to the country's positive trade balance of $900 million since March 21, 2018, he said, "This has not taken place because of a decline in imports; rather due to increase in exports."

Citing smuggling as the major challenge facing the local investors and producers, Dejpasand added that smuggling deals heavy blows to the country's economy.

Elsewhere in his speech, the minister said that one of the golden opportunities in Hormuzgan is attracting foreign investments which should be used optimally.

Hormuzgan Province boasts numerous economic capabilities, as it can turn into the country's economic bezel, he said.