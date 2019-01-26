Tehran, Moscow to further increase cooperation

Iran and Russia discussed ways to further bolster economic ties between the two countries and exchanged views on hold the upcoming meeting of their between Iran and Russia joint cooperation commission.

Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak, in a telephone conversation, as heads of Iran-Russia Joint Cooperation Commission also dealt with cooperation in different arenas, reported Fars News Agency.

They also exchanged views on the date of the upcoming meeting, as the meeting is slated to be held in Tehran soon. The 14th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Cooperation Commission was held in Moscow in March 2018.

Ardekanian further pointed out that Iran is to host the 15th meeting of the commission March 20.

He also hailed Russia's position, especially after the unilateral US exit from Iran nuclear deal, hoping that bilateral relations would further improve.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said on Friday that Tehran-Moscow ties became stronger and bilateral relations increased after the two countries saw common interests in regional and international developments.

Sanaei described the development of Iran-Russia political and security relations after the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as unparalleled, adding that bilateral ties have yet to use all its potentials.

He made the remarks in a panel discussion at the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies (IRAS) in Tehran.

At the meeting, Sanaei first dealt with the latest status of Iran-Russia relations in political, economic and cultural fields, noting relations between the two countries have undergone a major transformation as a result of the growth of mutual needs and regional conditions.

The Iranian diplomat also hailed Iran's cultural activities in Russia. Meanwhile, he described the development of Iran-Russia political, security relations as unparalleled.

The two countries' common approaches and perspectives towards global trends and shared regional interests, especially in relation to developments in the Middle East, were the most important force behind the development of political relations between the two countries, according to the ambassador.