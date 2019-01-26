Pompeo names US neocon Elliott Abrams to head up policy toward Venezuela

“Elliott will be a true asset to our mission to help the Venezuelan people fully restore democracy and prosperity to their country,” Pompeo said on Friday in announcing Abrams’ appointment.

The top US diplomat said Abrams would accompany him to the United Nations on Saturday for a Security Council meeting on Venezuela where the US plans to pressure other countries to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president, Presstv Reported.

Venezuela is convulsed by political crisis. On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself the “interim president” of the country, rejecting the presidency of Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn earlier after winning elections boycotted by the opposition.

On Friday, former US Congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul denounced Washington’s backing for the botched coup in Venezuela, calling it ‘hypocrisy’ and urging the US government to learn lessons from the so-called war on terror.

Abrams, appearing with Pompeo at a briefing for reporters, described the situation in Venezuela as “deep, difficult and dangerous.”

Abrams, a Jewish neoconservative who has long advocated an interventionist US role in the world, has served in the administrations of former US Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Among his positions was a Middle East expert on the National Security Council and later as a global democracy strategy adviser. He was also assistant secretary of state during the Reagan administration.