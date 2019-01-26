Israeli forces kill Palestinian man over alleged car-ramming attack in Jerusalem al-Quds

The Israeli military said in a statement that the Palestinian driver was “neutralized” near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem al-Quds early on Saturday when police officers opened fire at his car, Presstv Reported.

The statement further claimed that the Palestinian man had “endangered the lives of the officers, who opened fire at the car and killed him during the ensued chase.”

Palestinian security sources identified the Palestinian victim as Riyad Muhammad Hamad Shamasneh, a local resident of the central West Bank town of Qatanna, located 12 kilometers northwest of Jerusalem al-Quds.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis Jerusalem al-Quds on December 6, 2017 triggered demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco and other Muslim countries.

On December 21, 2017, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli “capital.”

In an attempt to prevent the passing of the resolution, Trump threatened reprisals against countries that backed the measure, which had earlier faced a US veto at the UN Security Council.

On June 13 last year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, sponsored by Turkey and Algeria, condemning Israel for Palestinian civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which had been put forward on behalf of Arab and Muslim countries, garnered a strong majority of 120 votes in the 193-member assembly, with eight votes against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make proposals within 60 days “on ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation,” including “recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism.”

It also called for “immediate steps towards ending the closure and the restrictions imposed by Israel on movement and access into and out of the Gaza Strip.”