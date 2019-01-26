Israel enjoys West's support for killing Palestinians: Activist

Israel’s killing of Palestinians cannot continue without the open support of Western governments, says an activist, adding that the goal of Tel Aviv is to take over the entire land of Palestine.

“The Zionists have been very consistent, sometimes accelerated, sometimes not so quick, but their goal has been to take over the entire land surface of Palestine with as few Palestinians as possible and this has meant massacre after massacre. The history of the Palestinian people since 40 is punctuated by frequent massacres, sometimes thousands and sometime merely a few hundred because it is necessary, the only way that a land can be cleared of its native people and the population replaced by families coming from Europe, America and around the world, the only way this can be done is by massive violence,” Mick Napier from the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign told Press TV in an interview on Saturday, Presstv Reported.

“Israeli universities openly discuss the demographic threat that there are too many Palestinians still inside Palestine and so every killing –I hate to say- is a small victory for the Zionists and it goes on and on, week after week after week and this demographic threat is always at the forefront of everything that the Zionists do and these snipers who are now seen weekly callously killing demonstrators assembling to demand their rights under international law is also something quite unprecedented. These are not warriors … this is a cold bloody massacre of Palestinian men, women and children who are demanding their international rights,” he added.

Palestinians have held weekly protests on the Gaza border, over the siege on the enclave and the right for refugees to return to their homes they were forcibly expelled from during the 1948 creation of Israel.

Nearly 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. Over 26,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The Gaza clashes reached their peak on May 14 last year, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe), which coincided this year with the US embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

On June 13, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, sponsored by Turkey and Algeria, condemning Israel for Palestinian civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which had been put forward on behalf of Arab and Muslim countries, garnered a strong majority of 120 votes in the 193-member assembly, with 8 votes against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make proposals within 60 days “on ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation,” including “recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism.”

It also called for “immediate steps towards ending the closure and the restrictions imposed by Israel on movement and access into and out of the Gaza Strip.”