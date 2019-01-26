Yemeni ballistic missiles hit Jizan, Najran in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have hit gatherings of mercenaries working for the regime in Riyadh in the kingdom’s regions of Jizan and Najran with domestically-manufactured missiles in retaliation for the Saudi campaign against the impoverished nation, a report says.

Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing an unnamed military official from the missile unit of the Yemeni army, reported that a gathering of the mercenaries in Tawal district was hit with a high-precision Badr P-1 ballistic missile on Saturday.

It added that the projectile had accurately struck the designated target, leaving an unspecified number of soldiers either killed or wounded, Presstv Reported.

The report also said that a short-range Zelzal-1 missile, with an average range of 150 kilometers, was also launched against Saudi positions in Najran's al-Baqa'a Desert.

Saudi Arabia has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstate former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is a staunch ally of Riyadh.

According to a new report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, the Saudi-led war has so far claimed the lives of about 56,000 Yemenis.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has already said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

A number of Western countries, the United States and Britain in particular, are also accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply Riyadh with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.