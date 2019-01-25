UK to deport veteran who suffered mentally after war in Afghanistan

The family of Twane Morgan say he knows no one in Jamaica and believe his deportation will lead to a serious decline in his mental health, as well as leaving his five children, who are all British, without a father.

Morgan has been battling a deportation order for more than six years, after serving a prison term for stabbing his ex-partner's father who attacked him with a hammer while the pair were drinking, Presstv Reported.

The deportation is in line with Home Office (interior ministry) policy which stipulates any foreign national who has served more than one year in prison is automatically liable for deportation.

The soldier has been booked a ticket for a flight to Jamaica on February 15, according to members of his family who blamed the British army for the situation.

They argue that Morgan did not receive any care from the army after he left, saying he had horrendous flashbacks from the war and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

An online petition has been launched to demand the Home Office (interior ministry) to stop deportation of Morgan who should leave behind his five British children.

“We’re just asking for their discretion. He’s sorry for the crime that he committed,” said his sister Tenisha Morgan, adding, “We believe if he had got treatment from the army he could have lived a normal life. His crime was aggravated by PTSD: he couldn’t cope.”

Britain has been a main contributor to the lengthy US-led war in Afghanistan. Many former soldiers have been diagnosed with mental disorders as a result of the war which began in 2001.