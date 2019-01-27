RSS
1229 GMT January 27, 2019

News ID: 237985
Published: 0856 GMT January 27, 2019

China's top steelmaking city issues 'orange' smog alert

China's top steelmaking city issues 'orange' smog alert
PETAR KUJUNDZIC/REUTERS

China’s biggest steelmaking city, Tangshan, issued a second-level or ‘orange’ pollution alert for a wave of smog expected to blanket the region, a website run by the city government reported on Sunday.

The alert for Tangshan, which is east of Beijing on China’s coast, will be in effect from Jan. 28 until Jan. 30, it said, Reuters reported.

Steel mills will have to curtail sintering operation by 30 to 60 percent, or even shut, based on their emission levels.

Other industrial plants in coke, cement, casting and pharmaceutical sectors were also ordered to reduce output during the alert.

Diesel-fueled trucks will also be restricted from transporting commodity materials, the website said.

   
China
orange
alert
 
