VP: US seeking to paint bleak picture of Iran

Political Desk

Iran’s first vice president said the US has launched a psychological campaign targeting Iran's economy to demoralize the youth.

“The Americans have launched a big economic, psychological and media war against the Iranian people to paint a hazy and grim picture of the country’s future,” Es’haq Jahangiri said on Sunday.

“The enemies are trying to make people believe that the country’s future is not bright,” he said, adding that “they want to increase people’s worries regarding the future.”

Jahangiri described the public trust as the main social asset a nation could have, demanding elites and thinkers help find solutions for the issues facing the Iranian society.

Jahangiri said the key to resolving the country’s problems is to have a “national dialogue.”

“We have commenced the national dialogue between the government and universities as the pressing need of today’s Iranian society,” he said.

The US reimposed strict sanctions on Tehran after it unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal last May. The first round of sanctions came into effect last August before tougher restrictions on the oil and banking sectors were enacted last November.

US officials have repeatedly claimed that they aim to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero.

Following the US exit from the nuclear deal, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.