0703 GMT January 27, 2019

Published: 0238 GMT January 27, 2019

Japan launches cultural room in Tehran

Japan launches cultural room in Tehran

Japan's Embassy in Tehran opened a special room featuring the country's culture to mark the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Iran.

With the hope of increasing fans of Japan in Iran, the embassy created the 40-square-meter room that is filled with items of both traditional and pop culture of the Asian country.

Items put on show at 'Japan Room', brought by embassy staff and other people, include a kendama cup and ball game, carp streamers and action figures of characters from the blockbuster cartoon 'One Piece', which boasts a strong fan base in Iran as well, japantoday.com reported.

Visitors can also play classic video games that were popular in the 1980s in the room filled with photographs of landscapes of Japan.

The room will be open to the public three days a week.

"In addition to economic ties, Japan has a long association with Iran in the field of culture," said Japan's Ambassador to Iran Mitsugu Saito, at a ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan. "We'd like to introduce not only Japan's traditional aspects but also its pop culture."

Iran's Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed said the two countries enjoy considerable capacities for fostering cooperation in scientific, cultural, economic and political issues.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered congratulations on the 90th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations and noted Iran is ready to use current capacities to expand Tehran-Tokyo ties.

 

   
