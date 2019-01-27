RSS
0703 GMT January 27, 2019

News ID: 237999
Published: 0325 GMT January 27, 2019

Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group claims responsibility for attack on Iran police

The Al-Ahvaziya terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police car in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan that killed two cops, a provincial police official said on Sunday.

Gunmen opened fire on a police patrol car in the port city of Bandar Imam Khomeini in the wee hours of Saturday, Ali Qassempour said, according to ISNA.

The patrol car’s driver, a soldier serving his compulsory military service, was killed when the gunmen riddled the vehicle with AK-47 shots, and a police officer was pronounced dead later after being taken to the hospital.

The terrorist group was also behind a terrorist attack on a military parade in September that killed 25 people in the province’s city of Ahvaz.

Women, children and a disabled war veteran were among the victims.

 

   
Iran Daily
 
