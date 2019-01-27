Iranians claim four Karate 1 PL medals

Sports Desk

Iranians bagged four medals – including one gold – at the 2019 Karate 1 Premier League in Paris, France.

On Sunday, Iran’s Majid Hassan-Nia outpointed Angelo Crescenzo of Italy 3-1 to collect the men’s -60kg kumite gold.

Mehdi Qararizadeh, representing Iran in the men’s -84kg kumite contests, had to settle for a silver medal after being ruled out of the final bout against Anton Isakau of Belarus due to injury.

Qararizadeh picked the knock during his semifinal 3-2 victory over Turkey’s Ugur Aktas.

Additionally, Ali-Asghar Asiabari and Sajjad Ganjzadeh added two bronze medals to Iran’s tally.

Asiabari beat the Japanese Yusei Sakiyama 3-0 to win the men’s -75kg joint-bronze – along with the Ukrainian Stanislav Horuna – after he was beaten by Rafael Aghayev of Azerbaijan in the semifinal.

The Azerbaijani was then beaten by Japan’s Ken Nishimura in the final.

Ganjzadeh, having fallen short in the semis against Georgian Gogita Arkania, overcame Taha Tarek Mahmoud of Egypt 2-1 and jointly finished third in the men’s +84kg weight class.

The other bronze went to Mehdi Filali from the host country.

The first round of the competitions was held in the French capital on January 25-27.

The contestants will head to Dubai, the UAE, for the second round of the premier league on February 15-27.