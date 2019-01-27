Leader: Qom Seminary needs to present solutions to religious ambiguities

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Qom Seminary is required to offer solutions to religious ambiguities.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the officials of the Islamic Propagation Center of Qom Seminary, during which he described answering the questions put forward by the young generation, students and effective cultural groups as a duty of the center, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Leader also gave some advice about effective presence in the cyberspace and the pathology of the cyberspace.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the center for a more effective presence among the cultural institutes, advising the officials of the center to explore the effective cultural institutes and help them develop by answering their religious questions.