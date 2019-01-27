Iran, Australia to develop industrial ties

Tehran and Canberra are determined to further increase industrial cooperation as representatives from the two countries signed an agreement in Tehran, said Australia's ambassador to Iran.

According to Fars News Agency, Ian Biggs pointed to the outstanding industrial status of the Islamic Republic and said, "Iran enjoys high capabilities and potentials for activity of Australian companies in industrial areas."

He added, "During a trip to Bandar Abbas, Hormuzgan Province, I witnessed giant industrial activities and for this purpose, Australian companies were encouraged to make huge investment in Iran industrial field as joint venture (JV)."

He pointed out that the letters of agreement inked between Iran and Australia were backed by the Australian Trade Center wholeheartedly, and said, "Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) can play a leading and important role in the development of industrial cooperation between the two countries."

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Deputy Head of IDRO for Planning and Development Affairs Mohammad Nouri Amiri said, "We hope that industrial cooperation between Iran and Australia will develop considerably."

As the largest industrial organization in the country, IDRO is ready to develop industrial cooperation with Australia, he maintained.

Iran and Australia enjoy high capacities to boost cooperation particularly in the industrial sector, Nouri Amiri said, adding, "In this respect, IDRO is ready to serve as a bridge for expansion of industrial and economic cooperation between Iranian and Australian firms."