Turkish companies after stronger economic relations with Iran

Turkish companies and business people are enthusiastic about further developing Tehran-Ankara economic relations, said the president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who is visiting Tehran, made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian, reported Fars News Agency.

He referred to the historical and deep ties between Iran and Turkey and underlined the need to further expand Tehran-Ankara ties, especially in the economic sector.

Recalling the recent visit to Turkey by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to follow up the economic developments in relations between the two countries, he noted that the president of Turkey has urged business people, entrepreneurs and the private sector of Turkey to develop economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Nahavandian said that Iran and Turkey are determined to deepen relations, especially in the economic areas.

"When Iran and Turkey stand united, no country can succeed in sanctioning the two countries," Nahavandian said, adding that many countries including those in Europe do no adhere to the unjust US sanctions on Iran.

The Iranian vice president added that relations with Turkey have always been a priority in Iran's foreign policy, noting that the anti-Iran sanctions will finally come to an end.

The official asserted that real friendly countries need to help each other during hardships.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to facilitate joint investment in infrastructure and production projects and expand trade and transit cooperation and decisions were taken on expediting the cooperation process.