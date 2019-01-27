Venezuela's Maduro denounces election call but says ready to talk

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro rejected an international ultimatum to call elections within eight days and said opposition leader Juan Guaido had violated the country's Constitution by declaring himself president.

Maduro, in an interview with CNN Turk aired on Sunday, also said he was open to dialogue and that meeting US President Donald Trump was improbable but not impossible. The broadcaster dubbed the interview from Spanish into Turkish, Reuters reported.

Washington, which has recognized Guaido as president, had on Saturday urged the world to "pick a side" on Venezuela and financially disconnect from Maduro's government.

Venezuela has sunk into turmoil under Maduro with food shortages and protests amid an economic and political crisis that has sparked mass emigration and inflation that is seen rising to 10 million percent this year.

Britain, Germany, France and Spain all said they would recognize Guaido if Maduro failed to call fresh elections within eight days, an ultimatum Russia said was "absurd" and the Venezuelan foreign minister called "childlike."

Washington, Canada most Latin American nations and many European states have labelled Maduro's second-term election win last May fraudulent.

Maduro retains the loyalty of the armed forces, though Venezuela's top military envoy to the United States on Saturday defected to Guaido.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had voiced his support for Maduro in a phone call on Thursday.

US diplomats can stay

Meanwhile, Venezuela defused a diplomatic conflict with the United States, suspending a demand that US diplomats leave the country within 72 hours.

Maduro broke relations with the United States last Wednesday after the Trump administration and other nations in the region recognized Guaido as interim president, a move that Maduro called a coup attempt.

On Saturday, Venezuela's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Maduro's government was suspending the expulsion to provide a 30-day window for negotiating with US officials about setting up a "US interests office" in Venezuela and a similar Venezuelan office in the United States.

The US and Cuba had a similar arrangement for decades before former US president Barack Obama restored diplomatic relations with the communist-run island.