Iran's book cartoon contest to host artists from 73 countries

Iran's Fourth International Biennial Book Cartoon which is to be held in Tehran next month will 496 artists from 73 countries.

Secretary of the event Massoud Shojaei-Tabatabaei said on Sunday that the international event will be held to pay tribute to the 40th anniversary of the victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, IRNA wrote.

The event will focus on themes such as book and city, book and life, book and family, book and child, book and library, book and librarian, book and media and book and future, he noted.

He added that most of the foreign contestants are from Turkey, Indonesia and China with 80, 54 and 39 participants respectively.

He also said that 733 artists, of whom 237 are Iranians and 496 are foreigners, have submitted 2,049 artistic works to Iran's Book Cartoon secretariat.

January 11 was the deadline for sending cartoons to the festival's secretariat.

Top Greek cartoonist Michael Kountouris, who uses metaphor with the ease of a poet and has a pocketful of international prizes to prove it, will take part in the festival.

The International Biennial Book Cartoon is one of the momentous events in this category in terms of the number of the participants and the level of interactions between artists, Shojaei-Tabatabaei said.