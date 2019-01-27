RSS
0701 GMT January 27, 2019

News ID: 238019
Published: 0359 GMT January 27, 2019

Iran FM calls for expansion of economic ties with Algeria

Iran FM calls for expansion of economic ties with Algeria
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

National Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed hope that economic relations between Tehran and Algiers would improve through both sides’ efforts.

The minister made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Algeria’s Parliament Abdelhamid Si Afif in Tehran on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Zarif hailed Algiers’ stances on different issues including the Iran nuclear program.

“By pursuing right policies, Algeria has logical and principled stances on various issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and fight against extremism,” Zarif said. 

The top diplomat stressed Iran’s readiness for expansion of cooperation in different fields between the two countries.

The Algerian official said that his country has been pursuing an independent policy, stressing that other countries’ propaganda will not affect Algeria’s policy on relations with Iran.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
Iran Daily
 
