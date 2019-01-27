Iran, Russia to facilitate issuance of tourist group visa soon

Iran and Russia have drawn up a plan to implement an agreement to facilitate the issuance of tourist group visa, which will be signed during a Russian delegation's trip to Tehran soon.

Speaking to Russia's 'RBK TV', Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei recalled that the facilitation document was signed for Iranian and Russian nationals in 2015 while the agreement on visa waiver was inked during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Russia in 2017.

He noted that the facilitation will only be given to group tourists, IRNA wrote.

In response to another question on Iran's solutions for overcoming US sanctions, Sanaei said sanctions are not a new issue, but Iran has put up with US sanctions for 40 years.

Despite sanctions, Iran has continued its development and has become more powerful, he noted.

Sanaei also referred to the Resistance Economy which focuses on national resources and domestic power.

He added that Iran has also access to regional and international markets for exports.

Elaborating on the negative impacts of the US sanctions on Iran-Russia relations, Sanaei said although sanctions have negative effects, but Iran and Russia signed nuclear cooperation agreement in this situation.

The current sanctions are unilateral and are not supported by the United Nations Security Council, he noted.

Noting that relations between Iran and Russia have not stopped, Sanaei said that more opportunities have been provided for regional countries, including Iran and Russia to promote cooperation.

He reiterated that Iran enjoys great transit capacities, stating the North-South corridor starts from Saint Petersburg, northern and southern Caucasus and Azerbaijan and reaches Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and India as well.