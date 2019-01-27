Freezing rain downs over 800 trees, delays flights in Romania

VADIM GHIRDA/AP A man jogs along a path with ice covered fallen tree branches in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 26, 2019.

Authorities said freezing rain in Romania’s capital has downed hundreds of trees and electricity lines, damaging cars and causing long flight delays.

Dozens of flights were late or canceled at Bucharest’s Henry Coanda Airport due to icy conditions, AP reported.

Power outages of several hours were reported in the capital from fallen electricity lines.

Emergency authorities said falling branches hit and injured two people. Some 40 people were treated for fractures after slipping on the ice.

Romania’s Interior Ministry said more than 800 trees came down in Bucharest. The ministry said the trees damaged dozens of cars and scattered debris on roads.

Europe’s winter record

This winter’s coldest temperature in Europe outside of Russia was measured early Sunday in the Sodankyla municipality, 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.

Winters in Finland are often frigid but meteorologists said the Nordic nation’s Lapland region has produced Europe’s coldest temperature this winter at minus 38.7 degrees Celsius (minus 37.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meteorologist Ari-Juhani Punkka from the Finnish Meteorological Institute told Finnish public broadcaster YLE on Sunday that Finland and northeastern Europe were now hosting the continent’s coldest air masses, ones that “are Arctic in nature.”

Frigid temperatures are common in Lapland, the northernmost part of Finland, which covers one-third of the nation’s land mass and is a popular tourist destination.