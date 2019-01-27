Chief: IRNA users tripled in less than 10 months

National Desk

In less than 10 months, the audience of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has tripled, said the managing director of the Iranian news agency on Sunday.

Seyyed Zia Hashemi added that this could not have become possible but in an environment where there is trust and intraorganizational constructive interaction, wrote IRNA.

He made the remarks in the 6th National Conference of Training and Human Capital Development in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Hashemi said in case there is unanimity, interaction and mutual understanding in an organization, synergy would be formed there and all parts and resources of that institute will move ahead and work in perfect harmony.

This comes as seemingly there are numerous conflicts and oppositions within different organizations, with managers mainly preoccupied with supervising individuals and the body of staff with further using up the resources of the organization, he noted.