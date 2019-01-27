UK cyber criminals steal £190,000 from users each day: Report

Action Fraud, the reporting center for people scammed, defrauded or who experienced cyber crime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, said on Sunday that hackers stole £34.6 million from online users in the three British territories between April and September 2018, adding that the figure showed an increase of 24 percent compared to the previous six months, Presstv Reported.

The center said a significant bulk of that money, around £14.8 million, had been stolen through hacking of users’ email and social media accounts, adding that a total of 5,000 people had been defrauded using the method in the six month period.

The report said that a total of 13,357 people across the UK, including in Scotland, had reported cyber crimes over the same period last year.

Authorities say a major scam causing people to lose money to online hackers in the UK has been in the forms of emails containing “convincing” TV license information. Action Fraud said earlier this month that some 5,000 people had lodged complaints over the email scams which directed them to a fake TV licensing website to allegedly correct their incensing information.

One user, identified in a BBC report on Sunday as Jerry Tack, lost £9,900 after entering his bank details on one such website to sort out his TV licensing.

British banks have repeatedly announced that users who authorize fraudsters to have their payment information, including their account number, sort code, and card verification value (CVV) code on the back of their card, could not be compensated.